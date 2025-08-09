Uniparts India consolidated net profit rises 38.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.77% to Rs 273.65 croreNet profit of Uniparts India rose 38.45% to Rs 34.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.77% to Rs 273.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 261.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales273.65261.19 5 OPM %19.1115.98 -PBDT55.7143.92 27 PBT44.6633.25 34 NP34.4624.89 38
