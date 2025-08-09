Doms Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.35% to Rs 562.28 croreNet profit of Doms Industries rose 10.49% to Rs 57.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.35% to Rs 562.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 445.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales562.28445.01 26 OPM %17.5619.42 -PBDT99.7587.97 13 PBT79.3473.17 8 NP57.2851.84 10
