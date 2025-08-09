Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Doms Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Doms Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 26.35% to Rs 562.28 crore

Net profit of Doms Industries rose 10.49% to Rs 57.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.35% to Rs 562.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 445.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales562.28445.01 26 OPM %17.5619.42 -PBDT99.7587.97 13 PBT79.3473.17 8 NP57.2851.84 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajel Projects consolidated net profit declines 46.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Bajel Projects consolidated net profit declines 46.38% in the June 2025 quarter

HP Adhesives consolidated net profit declines 25.31% in the June 2025 quarter

HP Adhesives consolidated net profit declines 25.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Banka Bioloo consolidated net profit declines 96.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Banka Bioloo consolidated net profit declines 96.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Uniparts India consolidated net profit rises 38.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Uniparts India consolidated net profit rises 38.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 5.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 5.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon