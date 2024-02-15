Sensex (    %)
                        
Konark Synthetic reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Sales rise 26.60% to Rs 14.23 crore
Net profit of Konark Synthetic reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 26.60% to Rs 14.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales14.2311.24 27 OPM %6.476.32 -PBDT0.320.12 167 PBT0.07-0.71 LP NP0.06-0.48 LP
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

