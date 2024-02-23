Konkan Railway Corporation standalone net profit declines 23.01% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 19.66% to Rs 983.42 crore

Net profit of Konkan Railway Corporation declined 23.01% to Rs 68.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 89.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 19.66% to Rs 983.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1224.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.983.421224.1214.2612.83104.04124.1268.8789.4568.8789.45