Konndor Industries standalone net profit rises 8.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Sales decline 11.51% to Rs 2.46 crore
Net profit of Konndor Industries rose 8.70% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.51% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.462.78 -12 OPM %1.2211.15 -PBDT0.340.31 10 PBT0.340.31 10 NP0.250.23 9
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

