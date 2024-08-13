Shikhar Leasing & Trading reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Shikhar Leasing & Trading reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.210.1838.10-133.330.08-0.240.07-0.250.05-0.25