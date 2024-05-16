Kopran consolidated net profit rises 131.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.99% to Rs 186.08 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 87.15% to Rs 50.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 614.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 550.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Kopran rose 131.59% to Rs 18.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.99% to Rs 186.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 148.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.