Sales rise 37.03% to Rs 1144.56 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 334.92% to Rs 113.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.15% to Rs 3502.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2243.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 147.24% to Rs 45.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.03% to Rs 1144.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 835.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.