Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kabirdas Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore
Net Loss of Kabirdas Investments reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.55% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.04 75 0.340.22 55 OPM %-500.00-325.00 --270.59-177.27 - PBDT-0.35-0.13 -169 -0.92-0.39 -136 PBT-0.36-0.13 -177 -0.93-0.39 -138 NP-0.55-0.30 -83 -1.12-0.57 -96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kabirdas Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Naperol Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mask Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bombay Oxygen Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.69 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Salem Erode Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2023 quarter

NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit rises 31.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit rises 26.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Texmaco Rail &amp; Engineering consolidated net profit rises 147.24% in the March 2024 quarter

DCW standalone net profit declines 56.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Australia Market rises on cooling US inflation data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon