NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit rises 31.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 22.13% to Rs 5.74 crore
Net profit of NBI Industrial Finance Company rose 31.52% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.13% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 49.34% to Rs 7.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.59% to Rs 12.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.744.70 22 12.9510.15 28 OPM %86.5989.15 -82.6377.54 - PBDT4.974.19 19 10.717.88 36 PBT4.974.19 19 10.717.88 36 NP3.632.76 32 7.875.27 49
First Published: May 16 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

