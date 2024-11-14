Kore Digital standalone net profit declines 8.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 289.84% to Rs 41.05 croreNet profit of Kore Digital declined 8.20% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 289.84% to Rs 41.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales41.0510.53 290 OPM %8.3332.48 -PBDT3.353.32 1 PBT2.973.24 -8 NP2.242.44 -8
