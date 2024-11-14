Thinkink Picturez standalone net profit declines 86.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 82.00% to Rs 1.17 croreNet profit of Thinkink Picturez declined 86.78% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 82.00% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.176.50 -82 OPM %58.1269.54 -PBDT0.674.54 -85 PBT0.644.49 -86 NP0.463.48 -87
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content