Thinkink Picturez standalone net profit declines 86.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

Sales decline 82.00% to Rs 1.17 crore

Net profit of Thinkink Picturez declined 86.78% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 82.00% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.176.50 -82 OPM %58.1269.54 -PBDT0.674.54 -85 PBT0.644.49 -86 NP0.463.48 -87

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

