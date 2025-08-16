Kore Digital standalone net profit declines 81.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 79.71% to Rs 10.30 croreNet profit of Kore Digital declined 81.32% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 79.71% to Rs 10.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.3050.77 -80 OPM %27.3814.71 -PBDT2.717.39 -63 PBT1.047.05 -85 NP0.995.30 -81
