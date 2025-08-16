Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit rises 4.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.23% to Rs 78.65 croreNet profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company rose 4.65% to Rs 43.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 42.23% to Rs 78.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 136.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales78.65136.15 -42 OPM %40.9045.82 -PBDT30.5866.97 -54 PBT12.2248.50 -75 NP43.8741.92 5
