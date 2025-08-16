JM Financial Products standalone net profit declines 46.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 47.50% to Rs 114.96 croreNet profit of JM Financial Products declined 46.25% to Rs 32.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 47.50% to Rs 114.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 218.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales114.96218.97 -47 OPM %83.7076.67 -PBDT43.0673.85 -42 PBT40.7871.37 -43 NP32.4460.35 -46
