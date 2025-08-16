DLF Cyber City Developers standalone net profit rises 19.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.42% to Rs 1204.83 croreNet profit of DLF Cyber City Developers rose 19.37% to Rs 446.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 374.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 1204.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1091.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1204.831091.16 10 OPM %77.1875.90 -PBDT695.58588.38 18 PBT600.52497.05 21 NP446.48374.04 19
