EAAA India Alternatives standalone net profit rises 29.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 102.51% to Rs 228.72 croreNet profit of EAAA India Alternatives rose 29.87% to Rs 72.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 55.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 102.51% to Rs 228.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 112.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales228.72112.94 103 OPM %40.0349.39 -PBDT96.3875.73 27 PBT93.2773.75 26 NP72.4355.77 30
