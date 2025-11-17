Kothari Industrial Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.56 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 128.01% to Rs 49.50 croreNet loss of Kothari Industrial Corporation reported to Rs 6.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 128.01% to Rs 49.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales49.5021.71 128 OPM %-10.082.07 -PBDT-4.780.70 PL PBT-6.560.09 PL NP-6.560.09 PL
