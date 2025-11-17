JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures standalone net profit declines 47.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.92% to Rs 3.98 croreNet profit of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures declined 47.37% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.92% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.983.83 4 OPM %0.50-7.05 -PBDT1.040.88 18 PBT0.360.11 227 NP0.100.19 -47
