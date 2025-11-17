Karnika Industries standalone net profit rises 29.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.97% to Rs 69.73 croreNet profit of Karnika Industries rose 29.34% to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.97% to Rs 69.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 71.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales69.7371.13 -2 OPM %20.7214.19 -PBDT13.179.95 32 PBT12.769.70 32 NP9.397.26 29
