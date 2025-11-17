Saraswati Saree Depot standalone net profit rises 9.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.49% to Rs 208.39 croreNet profit of Saraswati Saree Depot rose 9.82% to Rs 10.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.49% to Rs 208.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 164.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales208.39164.75 26 OPM %6.757.48 -PBDT15.4112.95 19 PBT13.9912.72 10 NP10.519.57 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content