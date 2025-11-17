Khazanchi Jewellers standalone net profit rises 118.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.23% to Rs 548.60 croreNet profit of Khazanchi Jewellers rose 118.46% to Rs 23.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 46.23% to Rs 548.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 375.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales548.60375.16 46 OPM %5.894.04 -PBDT31.5914.56 117 PBT31.5414.51 117 NP23.5510.78 118
