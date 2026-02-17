Kothari Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd, Bharat Seats Ltd and Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 February 2026.

Kothari Products Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 71.55 at 11:52 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4533 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 760 shares in the past one month.

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd surged 17.16% to Rs 66.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 121 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 740 shares in the past one month.

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd spiked 16.71% to Rs 19.91. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharat Seats Ltd spurt 16.43% to Rs 227.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17869 shares in the past one month.

Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd advanced 15.02% to Rs 113.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15903 shares in the past one month.

