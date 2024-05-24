Business Standard
Kovalam Investment &amp; Trading Co. reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 22.11% to Rs 0.74 crore
Net profit of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.11% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 199.02% to Rs 3.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 67.91% to Rs 3.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.740.95 -22 3.612.15 68 OPM %98.6549.47 -96.9573.49 - PBDT0.730.47 55 3.501.58 122 PBT0.730.47 55 3.501.58 122 NP0.55-0.08 LP 3.051.02 199
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

