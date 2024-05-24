Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 23.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.30% to Rs 92.09 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 11.23% to Rs 28.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.95% to Rs 344.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 284.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Suraj Products declined 23.52% to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.30% to Rs 92.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.