Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kra Leasing reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kra Leasing reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Kra Leasing reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 350.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.260 0 0.270.06 350 OPM %61.540 --166.67-4800.00 - PBDT0.23-1.40 LP -0.24-2.63 91 PBT0.22-1.42 LP -0.30-2.71 89 NP0.21-1.43 LP -0.31-2.70 89

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

