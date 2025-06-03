Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: Maruti Suzuki India, Man Inds, Grasim Industries, HCL Technologies

Stock Alert: Maruti Suzuki India, Man Inds, Grasim Industries, HCL Technologies

Image

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Manappuram Finance shares are banned from F&O trading on 3 June 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Maruti Suzuki Indias total production in May increased by 1.4% to 1.95 lakh units compared with 1.93 lakh units in the same period last year.

Man Industries (India) announced that its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 300 crore through preferential allotment of convertible warrants and equity shares to promoter group entity and non-promoters respectively.

Grasim Industries finance committee of the board of directors has approved raising of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of upto Rs 1,000 crore on a private placement basis.

 

ISGEC Heavy Engineering announced that National Green Tribunal has granted permission to resume operations at its Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh unit.

HCL Technologies announced a strategic partnership with UiPath to accelerate agentic automation for global enterprises. It will also establish an AI Lab with UiPath in India.

Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL) announced the signing of a new Regenta branded hotel, Regenta Resort in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. With the addition of this hotel, ROHL will have 8 hotels in Uttarakhand.

Biocon gets CDSCO approval for Liraglutide drug substance

Advanta Seeds acquires key corn assets from K-Adriatica

Godrej Properties acquires 14-acre land parcel in Kharadi, Pune

ITI receives further tranche of Rs 25 cr from C-DOT

INR settles higher, Powell speech in focus

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

