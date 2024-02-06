Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Kratos Energy &amp; Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net Loss of Kratos Energy & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales00.02 -100 OPM %0-250.00 -PBDT-0.04-0.05 20 PBT-0.04-0.05 20 NP-0.04-0.05 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge higher

Infrastructure Developments: The anchor to new residential hubs in MMR, Colliers Report

GTL Infrastructure Ltd Surges 4.67%

Sonata Software drops after reporting dismal Q3 performance

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

UK Pound Attempts Recovery From Eight-Week Low Against Dollar; GBPINR Well Below 105 Mark

Ducon Infratechnologies consolidated net profit rises 34.05% in the December 2023 quarter

Steel City Securities consolidated net profit declines 24.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Nouveau Global Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon