Monday, September 15, 2025 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KRBL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KRBL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd and Dhani Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 September 2025.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd and Dhani Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 September 2025.

KRBL Ltd crashed 10.71% to Rs 396.55 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48849 shares in the past one month.

 

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd lost 3.26% to Rs 2505. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd tumbled 2.39% to Rs 805.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 68439 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80036 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Delhi flu outbreak

Flu wave grips Delhi-NCR: 69% of households report viral symptoms

Arunachal, Siang region

Centre, Arunachal ink development package pact ahead of Upper Siang project

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 100 pts, Nifty below 25,100; KRBL down 13%, Anant Raj up 12%

SL vs HK

Asia Cup 2025: SL vs HK pitch report, highest score, Dubai key stats

share price

Here's why Sterling Tools share price soared over 9% in trade on Sep 15

Strides Pharma Science Ltd plummeted 2.07% to Rs 889.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8733 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16574 shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd pared 2.07% to Rs 63.86. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wholesale Price Index comes in at 0.52%, sharp slide noted in prices of Onion and Potato

Wholesale Price Index comes in at 0.52%, sharp slide noted in prices of Onion and Potato

Barometers trade with minor losses; broader market outperforms

Barometers trade with minor losses; broader market outperforms

Desco Infratech rises after securing Rs 4-cr order from Torrent Gas Jaipur

Desco Infratech rises after securing Rs 4-cr order from Torrent Gas Jaipur

Le Travenues Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Le Travenues Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mobikwik rallies on value buying

Mobikwik rallies on value buying

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon