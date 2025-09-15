Monday, September 15, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Desco Infratech rises after securing Rs 4-cr order from Torrent Gas Jaipur

Desco Infratech rises after securing Rs 4-cr order from Torrent Gas Jaipur

Image

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Desco Infratech rose 2.43% to Rs 238 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 4.18 crore from Torrent Gas Jaipur.

The order involves laying MDPE pipelines, providing PNG connections, and carrying out associated works for the city gas distribution project in Jaipur.

Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company focused on engineering, planning, & construction, particularly in city gas distribution, renewable energy, water, and power sectors.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 172.9% to Rs 9.06 crore on a 102.3% rise in revenue to Rs 59.45 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Le Travenues Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Le Travenues Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mobikwik rallies on value buying

Mobikwik rallies on value buying

Volumes jump at Anant Raj Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Anant Raj Ltd counter

Crisil Ratings assigns 'A1+' rating to commercial paper of Paradeep Phosphates

Crisil Ratings assigns 'A1+' rating to commercial paper of Paradeep Phosphates

L&T wins large NHSRCL order for bullet train track work

L&T wins large NHSRCL order for bullet train track work

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon