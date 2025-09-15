Monday, September 15, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mobikwik rallies on value buying

Mobikwik rallies on value buying

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

One Mobikwik Systems jumped 4.03% to Rs 309.50 as investors engaged in bargain hunting after the stock shed 8.49% over the past four sessions.

Despite the recent dip, the stock remains up 16.14% over three months and 14.36% in six months.

One Mobikwik Systems is a digital wallet and payments platform offering a wide range of financial products to consumers and merchants. Its portfolio includes MobiKwik Wallet, UPI, Pocket UPI, and Zaakpay (payment gateway), serving over 180.2 million registered users and 4.64 million+ merchants. The company has also expanded into credit (ZIP EMI, merchant cash advances), and savings and investment products such as fixed deposits, mutual funds, digital gold, and Lens.AI.

 

On a consolidated basis, One Mobikwik Systems reported net loss of Rs 41.92 crore in Q1 June 2025, higher than net loss of Rs 6.62 crore in Q1 June 2024. Net sales declined 20.72% YoY to Rs 271.36 crore in Q1 June 2025.

On 1 September 2025, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) fully exited its 2.1% stake in MobiKwik by selling 16.44 lakh shares for Rs 39.21 crore via bulk deal.

The buyers included BofA Securities Europe SA, which purchased 5 lakh shares (0.64% equity) at Rs 243.61 per share, and S I Investments & Broking, which acquired 4 lakh shares (0.51% equity) at Rs 248.42 per share.

With ADIA's exit, Mobikwiks investor mix remains dominated by Peak XV Partners Investments IV with a 9.92% stake, followed by Cisco Systems (USA) at 1.54% and American Express Travel Related Services Company at 1.34%. Other notable foreign portfolio investors include Government Pension Fund Global (3.01%), Societe Generale - Odi (1.2%) and Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius (1.12%).

Volumes jump at Anant Raj Ltd counter

Crisil Ratings assigns 'A1+' rating to commercial paper of Paradeep Phosphates

L&T wins large NHSRCL order for bullet train track work

Saregama India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd drops for fifth straight session

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

