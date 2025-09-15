Monday, September 15, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with minor losses; broader market outperforms

Barometers trade with minor losses; broader market outperforms

Image

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with limited cuts in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,150 mark. Oil & Gas shares declined after rising for three consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 102.78 points or 0.13% to 81,801.92. The Nifty 50 index shed 4.90 points or 0.02% to 25,108.50.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.36% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.66%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,309 shares rose and 1,838 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.

 

Economy:

The Indian government has released the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data for August 2025, which showed that wholesale inflation rose to 0.52%, marking a return to positive territory after two consecutive months of deflation.

Also Read

initial public offerings, IPO

TechDefence Labs IPO booked 7x on Day 1; strong retail demand, GMP at 83%

Mirai Twitter review

Mirai box office collection Day 3: Teja Sajja action film crosses Rs 45 cr

artificial intelligence machine learning

Increased adoption of AI can add $500-600 bn to GDP by 2035: NITI report

Adani Ports

Sanctioned oil tanker Spartan nears Adani's Mundra Port in Gujarat

Shantanu Thakur

India targets 5% share in global shipbuilding market by 2030, says MoS

In July, wholesale inflation had dropped to a two-year low of -0.58%, while in June, it stood at -0.13%, the lowest in 20 months.

The government attributed the positive WPI inflation in August to rising prices in several categories, including food products, non-food articles, other manufacturing items, non-metallic mineral products, and transport equipment, among others.

Indias forex reserves were up by $4.03 billion to $698.2 6billion in week ending September 5, according to the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

For the week ended September 5, foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, were up by $0.54 billion to $584.47 billion, the RBI data showed.

Gold reserves were up by $3.53 billion, standing at $90.29 billion during the reporting week. Meanwhile, SDRs in the last week were down by $34 million to reach at $18.74 billion.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index shed 0.09% to 11,081.10. The index rose 1.40% over the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Oil India (down 1.03%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 0.64%), Gujarat State Petronet (down 0.58%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 0.46%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 0.46%) were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat Gas (down 0.34%), Mahanagar Gas (down 0.25%), Indraprastha Gas (down 0.22%), Adani Total Gas (down 0.14%) and Petronet LNG (down 0.11%) declined.

On the other hand, Aegis Logistics (up 7.05%) ,Castrol India (up 0.78%) and Indian Oil Corporation (up 0.26%) added.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.11% to 6.490 from the previous close of 6.483.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.1775 compared with its close of 88.2600 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.30% to Rs 109,021.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.02% to 97.57.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.27% to 4.070.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement rose 28 cents or 0.42% to $67.27 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Larsen & Toubro rose 0.25%. The compnays transportation infrastructure vertical has bagged a large order from the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) to build 156 route km of ballastless track for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor.

MIC Electronics rose 0.49%. The company announced that it has secured two letters of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 1.76 crore from Indian Railways, Sambalpur Division, Odisha, and Indian Railways, Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Desco Infratech rises after securing Rs 4-cr order from Torrent Gas Jaipur

Desco Infratech rises after securing Rs 4-cr order from Torrent Gas Jaipur

Le Travenues Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Le Travenues Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mobikwik rallies on value buying

Mobikwik rallies on value buying

Volumes jump at Anant Raj Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Anant Raj Ltd counter

Crisil Ratings assigns 'A1+' rating to commercial paper of Paradeep Phosphates

Crisil Ratings assigns 'A1+' rating to commercial paper of Paradeep Phosphates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon