Monday, September 15, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Le Travenues Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Le Travenues Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd, Gem Aromatics Ltd, Industrial Investment Trust Ltd and Indo Farm Equipment Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 September 2025.

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd, Gem Aromatics Ltd, Industrial Investment Trust Ltd and Indo Farm Equipment Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 September 2025.

Le Travenues Technology Ltd tumbled 6.90% to Rs 288 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd lost 6.66% to Rs 847.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13755 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17731 shares in the past one month.

Gem Aromatics Ltd crashed 6.04% to Rs 272.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

initial public offerings, IPO

TechDefence Labs IPO booked 7x on Day 1; strong retail demand, GMP at 83%

Mirai Twitter review

Mirai box office collection Day 3: Teja Sajja action film crosses Rs 45 cr

artificial intelligence machine learning

Increased adoption of AI can add $500-600 bn to GDP by 2035: NITI report

Adani Ports

Sanctioned oil tanker Spartan nears Adani's Mundra Port in Gujarat

Shantanu Thakur

India targets 5% share in global shipbuilding market by 2030, says MoS

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd pared 5.94% to Rs 175.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2329 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1141 shares in the past one month.

Indo Farm Equipment Ltd slipped 5.79% to Rs 242.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 88912 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mobikwik rallies on value buying

Mobikwik rallies on value buying

Volumes jump at Anant Raj Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Anant Raj Ltd counter

Crisil Ratings assigns 'A1+' rating to commercial paper of Paradeep Phosphates

Crisil Ratings assigns 'A1+' rating to commercial paper of Paradeep Phosphates

L&T wins large NHSRCL order for bullet train track work

L&T wins large NHSRCL order for bullet train track work

Saregama India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Saregama India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon