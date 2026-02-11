Krishival Foods standalone net profit rises 145.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 20.74% to Rs 54.83 croreNet profit of Krishival Foods rose 145.00% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.74% to Rs 54.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 45.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales54.8345.41 21 OPM %14.239.93 -PBDT8.914.45 100 PBT7.843.59 118 NP5.882.40 145
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:11 AM IST