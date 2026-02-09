Krishna Ventures standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 85.04% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Krishna Ventures declined 57.14% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 85.04% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.191.2731.581.570.060.110.030.070.030.07

