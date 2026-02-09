Monday, February 09, 2026 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Krishna Ventures standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 85.04% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Krishna Ventures declined 57.14% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 85.04% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.191.27 -85 OPM %31.581.57 -PBDT0.060.11 -45 PBT0.030.07 -57 NP0.030.07 -57

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

