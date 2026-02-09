Shetron standalone net profit rises 85.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.43% to Rs 55.69 crore

Net profit of Shetron rose 85.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 55.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 51.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.55.6951.846.937.792.422.160.920.650.370.20

