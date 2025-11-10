Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit declines 3.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.69% to Rs 212.93 croreNet profit of Kriti Nutrients declined 3.45% to Rs 9.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.69% to Rs 212.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 173.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales212.93173.55 23 OPM %5.287.09 -PBDT13.5413.87 -2 PBT12.1112.54 -3 NP9.239.56 -3
