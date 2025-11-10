Khandwala Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.28% to Rs 3.40 croreNet profit of Khandwala Securities remain constant at Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.28% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.403.14 8 OPM %5.00-142.99 -PBDT0.320.30 7 PBT0.240.23 4 NP0.240.24 0
