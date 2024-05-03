Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sah Polymers consolidated net profit declines 81.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 62.90% to Rs 32.40 crore
Net profit of Sah Polymers declined 81.03% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.90% to Rs 32.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales32.4019.89 63 OPM %3.677.69 -PBDT0.811.33 -39 PBT0.180.78 -77 NP0.110.58 -81
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaAdani Group | SEBIKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon