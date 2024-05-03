Sah Polymers consolidated net profit declines 81.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.90% to Rs 32.40 crore

Net profit of Sah Polymers declined 81.03% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.90% to Rs 32.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.32.4019.893.677.690.811.330.180.780.110.58