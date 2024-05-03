Sah Polymers consolidated net profit declines 81.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.90% to Rs 32.40 croreNet profit of Sah Polymers declined 81.03% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.90% to Rs 32.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales32.4019.89 63 OPM %3.677.69 -PBDT0.811.33 -39 PBT0.180.78 -77 NP0.110.58 -81
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content