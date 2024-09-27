Business Standard
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration IPO subscribed 211.53 times

Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bid for 232.53 crore shares as against 1.09 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration received bids for 2,32,53,86,765 shares as against 1,09,93,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (27 September 2024). The issue was subscribed 211.53 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (25 September 2024) and it will close on Friday (27 September 2024). The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 209 to 220 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 65 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares of 1,55,23,000 equity share of Rs 10 face value.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, about Rs 242.46 crore will be used towards investment in equity of KRN HVAC Products (a wholly owned subsidiary of the company) which is setting up a new manufacturing facility at Neemrana and the balance of net proceeds is used for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration on Tuesday, 24 September 2024, raised Rs 100.10 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 45.50 lakh shares at Rs 220 each to 10 anchor investors.

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (KHERL), promoted by Santosh Kumar Yadav, manufactures fin and tube type heat exchangers for the Heat Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Industry (HVAC&R). It acts as an OEM supplier for the HVAC industry in India, specializing in manufacturing heat exchangers used in commercial air-conditioning and packaging air conditioning products such as process cooling equipment, data cooling centers, railways/metros, and other commercial air conditioning units.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 39.07 crore and Sales of Rs 308.28 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2024.

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

