IBPS RRB Clerk 2024: Result announced at ibps.in; check details inside

The results of the IBPS RRB Clerk Preliminary Examination 2024 have been formally released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) at the official IBPS website, ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

The results of the IBPS RRB Clerk Preliminary Examination 2024 have been formally released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) at the official IBPS website, ibps.in. Candidates who took the exam for the Office Assistant (Multipurpose) position can now view their results.
The marks scored in the preliminary exam, which was the screening round, will not be taken into account for the final selection. The outcome of the upcoming mains exam will determine the final selection. 

In order to obtain your IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024, applicants must have the login credentials they sent in via email or SMS upon registration – including Registration Number or Roll Number and Password or Date of Birth. 
 
It is mentioned that 11 Public Sector Banks in India have 9,923 openings for the 2025–2026 year. On August 10, 17, and 18, 2024, the organisation held the IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 preliminary test across the nation.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024: How to check?

Step 1. Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.
Step 2. On the homepage, search the link that says "Click Here to View Your Result for Online Preliminary Examination of CRP-RRBs-XIII Office Assistants (Multipurpose)."

Step 3. Fill in your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.
Step 4. Submit and check Result: Click "Login" after entering your details. Your result will be showcased.
Step 5. Download your result for the future and print a copy for your records.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024: What’s next?

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will release the scorecard and cut-off marks two-to-three days after the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024 is announced. The Mains exam is scheduled for October 6, 2024, and will be accessible to those who pass the preliminary round.
The preliminary exam's scores, which served as a screening round, will not be considered in making the final decision. The final choice will be based on the results of the next mains exam.

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

