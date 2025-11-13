Krypton Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.98% to Rs 12.02 croreNet profit of Krypton Industries rose 30.43% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.98% to Rs 12.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12.0211.45 5 OPM %13.4812.75 -PBDT1.221.08 13 PBT0.850.64 33 NP0.600.46 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content