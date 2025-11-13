Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zuari Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 164.80 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Zuari Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 164.80 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Sales rise 1.64% to Rs 241.17 crore

Net profit of Zuari Industries reported to Rs 164.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.64% to Rs 241.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 237.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales241.17237.29 2 OPM %4.491.66 -PBDT181.3611.83 1433 PBT174.024.79 3533 NP164.80-14.42 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

