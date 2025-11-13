Zuari Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 164.80 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.64% to Rs 241.17 croreNet profit of Zuari Industries reported to Rs 164.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.64% to Rs 241.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 237.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales241.17237.29 2 OPM %4.491.66 -PBDT181.3611.83 1433 PBT174.024.79 3533 NP164.80-14.42 LP
