B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit declines 40.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.13% to Rs 9.83 croreNet profit of B N Rathi Securities declined 40.91% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.13% to Rs 9.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.8310.70 -8 OPM %14.2425.70 -PBDT3.405.43 -37 PBT3.255.26 -38 NP2.343.96 -41
