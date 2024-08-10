Kuber Udyog standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Kuber Udyog rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.160.1775.0052.940.060.030.060.030.060.03