Kuber Udyog standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.88% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of Kuber Udyog rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.160.17 -6 OPM %75.0052.94 -PBDT0.060.03 100 PBT0.060.03 100 NP0.060.03 100
