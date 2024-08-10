HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 320.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.90% to Rs 18.02 croreNet profit of HEC Infra Projects rose 320.00% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.90% to Rs 18.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.0213.26 36 OPM %6.716.18 -PBDT1.190.33 261 PBT1.090.27 304 NP0.840.20 320
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content