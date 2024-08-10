Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 51.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.24% to Rs 63.58 croreNet profit of Hisar Metal Industries declined 51.69% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 63.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 62.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales63.5862.19 2 OPM %6.107.04 -PBDT1.852.94 -37 PBT1.152.38 -52 NP0.861.78 -52
