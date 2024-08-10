ATV Projects India standalone net profit declines 21.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.56% to Rs 19.83 croreNet profit of ATV Projects India declined 21.18% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 42.56% to Rs 19.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales19.8313.91 43 OPM %9.3816.25 -PBDT1.872.29 -18 PBT1.582.01 -21 NP1.602.03 -21
