Aditya Ispat reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 13.48% to Rs 11.87 crore

Aditya Ispat reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.48% to Rs 11.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 13.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.11.8713.729.447.650.380.2600.0100.01