Aditya Ispat reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Sales decline 13.48% to Rs 11.87 crore
Aditya Ispat reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.48% to Rs 11.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 13.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales11.8713.72 -13 OPM %9.447.65 -PBDT0.380.26 46 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100
First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

