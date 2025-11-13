Kusam Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 86.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.26% to Rs 2.71 croreNet profit of Kusam Electrical Industries declined 86.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.26% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.712.65 2 OPM %1.856.04 -PBDT0.090.16 -44 PBT0.070.14 -50 NP0.020.15 -87
